Fellows: Building Bridges in our Divided Community
All Saints Catholic Church 4051 N. 25th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
This program will explore those questions on Race & Equity as it relates to institutions like healthcare and housing – first via true, personal stories from Ex Fabula Fellows. Then, attendees will have the chance to reflect, share their own experiences, listen to others, and discover action steps to address racial inequity by participating in small group conversations.
Free and open to the public.
Thanks to our event partner, All Saints Catholic Church!
Info
All Saints Catholic Church 4051 N. 25th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209 View Map
Activist, Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups