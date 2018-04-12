Fellows: Housing as a Public Health issue

This conversation is FREE, but space is limited and advance registration is strongly encouraged.

As Milwaukee commemorates the 50th anniversary of Open Housing Marches, Ex Fabula and the UWM Zilber School of Public Health will present a special On Public Health presentation.

This event will explore intersectionalities of housing and public health.

Come listen to stories on housing and their effects on public health. Stay for our small dialogue circles as we dig deeper into housing and its effects on public health.

Free and open to the public.