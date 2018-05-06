Fernwood Montessori 11th Annual Fine Craft and Art Fair

You are invited to the 11th Annual Fine Craft and Art Fair at Fernwood Montessori Elementary School in Bay View. It is our 11th year and we are very excited to reach this milestone! We will feature over 30 local artists, as well as live music, kid’s art activities and a café and bake sale.

Fernwood Montessori is a respected specialty school within the MPS system and has very active family involvement. It features growing arts and sports programs, and a greenhouse for environmental education. Bay View is a thriving and growing community on Milwaukee’s south side. The school is located at 3239 S. Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Fine Craft and Art Fair will be held on Sunday, May 6th from 10AM to 4PM, just before Mother’s Day. Our vendors offer well-crafted items including pottery, glass, textiles, jewelry, wearable art, prints and all types of artwork and gift items.

Admission is $5 for adults and children are free. We will have Canvas Totes for sale this year! The first 20 people in the door on May 6th will receive a complimentary bag!