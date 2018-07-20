Festa Italiana 2018 – Celebrating Family.Food.Tradizione.

Festa Italiana is celebrating over 40 years of family, fun and tradizione on Milwaukee’s lakefront July 20-22, 2018.

Headlining this year’s entertainment lineup is Milwaukee native and Tony Award winner Anthony Crivello, and the highly anticipated return of George Busateri’s Spider George and the Web. Other entertainment acts sure to please festa-goers include Italian-American actor and singer Louis Vanaria, The Sicilian Tenors, Moreno Fruzzetti and Tre Bella. Those looking for a laugh at this year’s festival are sure to have a crowd-pleasing show with Italian comedians Carmen Vallone and Vince Carone. Festa’s beloved Flagthrowes will also return in 2018 demonstrating this beautiful ancient tradition.

Visit the Cucina Showcase for chef demonstrations, and partake in the annual cannoli contest and kid’s pizza making contest! Explore Festa from the waters view on a romantic gondola ride. Play a game of bocce, sing your heart out at Italian Idol and enjoy FREE carnival rides for the whole famiglia! Of course, experience the unforgettable taste of Italy with classic Italian fare and wine tastings throughout the entire festival. Festa’s traditional mass will take place Sunday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Don’t miss the loudest Italian-style fireworks in the sky every evening!

Tickets for Festa Italiana are now on sale. Purchase your advance ticket for $10 now through July 19 at http://www.festaitaliana.com. Tickets are $13 at the Gate. Children 12 and under free. Former and active military, firefighters, law enforcement and teachers and one guest get in free Sunday, July 22. Visit website for additional admission promotions.