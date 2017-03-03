Festival City Symphony: Inspired by the Bard (3pm)

Event time: Doors 2PM / Show 3PM Children’s Program Notes at 2:45PM in the East lobby

Festival City Symphony - Inspired by the Bard

Sunday, March 26

The Pabst Theater

FCS joins the international arts community in acknowledging the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare. We begin with Otto Nicolai’s tuneful and joyful “Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Tchaikovsky wrote several works based on Shakespeare including his romantic but brooding symphonic poem “The Tempest.” “Romeo and Juliet” has inspired artists for paintings, poems, operas, ballets, and orchestral works. We’ve chosen to play a suite from Sergei Prokofieff’s 1935 ballet that includes love music, death music, and character dances

Price: Admission to each concert is $14 for adults and $8 for children, students, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Pabst Theater Box Office at 414-286-3205 or online at pabsttheater.org. For more information about purchasing group tickets, call 414-365-8861.