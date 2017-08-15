Fete du Bordeaux at Lake Park Bistro

Event time: 6pm

Fête du Bordeaux is a worldwide tour by some of Bordeaux elite winemakers, showcasing the brand new vintage, in this case, 2015, which is projected to be one of the best ever. Rarely does this event travel to smaller US cities, but Lake Park Bistro earned the right to host the dinner again for 2017 after a successful event in 2010!

Corporate Executive Chef and James-Beard award winner, Adam Siegel crafted this dinner to consist of six courses and 16 wines! We will have champagne and passed hors d’oeuvres, seven wines from the fabulous new 2015 vintage, six older wines, and sauternes for dessert.

Price: $245 per person, plus tax and gratuity