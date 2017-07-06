Event time: 8pm

FIDDLE FEST 2.0

Fri Aug 11 2017 8pm - $8 @ Anodyne - 224 W. Bruce St.

The second annual Fiddle Fest will once again feature three separate acts in contrasting violin styles:

The Mariachi Panteras de Milwaukee, Glenn Asch Duo, and Swing Chevron.

This time, the evening will be a benefit in support of Fresh Start Learning Inc., a Milwaukee based non-profit organization dedicated to helping the victims of sex trafficking.

The Mariachi Panteras will play traditional Mariachi music, which is known for being joyous, its intricate rhythm patterns, and the flashy presence that each instrument provides.

Glenn Asch, a violinist with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, will perform a Fugue from Bartók’s Solo Violin Sonata as well as contribute a duet performance.

Finally, Swing Chevron will return with featured guests as always, finishing the evening with upbeat gypsy swing music.

Do not miss out on this evening of fantastic fiddle festivities!

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/fiddlefest2/

Price: $8