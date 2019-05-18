Casa Guadalupe Education Center is hosting its 7th annual Fiesta Latina fundraiser and Latin American cultural celebration on Saturday, May 18th from 12-7pm at Regner Park in West Bend! There is free admission to this fun, family event, that includes Latin American food and drinks, music and entertainment, dancing, kids' games and activities, bounce house, face painting, free temporary hair coloring and styling, jalapeño eating contest, multiple vendors selling handmade items, a large raffle drawing, and much more!