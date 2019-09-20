Fires in the Mirror

Featuring Elyse Edelman & Marti Gobel. In 1991, in the Crown Heights section of Brookyln, a Hasidic man's car jumped a curb, killing a seven-year-old black child. Shortly after, a Hasidic rabbinical student was stabbed and killed in what appeared to be an act of retaliation, sparking riots that made national headlines and exposed a growing friction in racial and cultural relations. But behind the headlines, there are people - politicians, activists, religious leaders, victims, and perpetrators alike - who each have their own story to tell. Anna Deavere Smith's landmark work of documentary theatre, presented here with two actors playing 26 roles, is a theatrical event that cannot be missed - an illuminating exploration of identities in conflict. Performances are Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets cost $40.