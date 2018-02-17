Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Ben Larsen

On Saturday, February 17 at 7 p.m., Door County’s own singer/guitarist Ben Larsen will perform in the cozy DCA Fireside Lobby. Larsen, a Sturgeon Bay native, has been singing since kindergarten. While still in high school, Larsen was the drummer for the band Fresco, also featuring Sturgeon Bay musician Michael Raye. He was also a member of legendary Door County band The Johnsons. In young adulthood, Ben Larsen performed for several years with the Heritage Ensemble (now Northern Sky Theater), during which time he learned to play guitar. After taking a hiatus to raise his kids, Larsen put his solo act back together and now performs his trademark brand of smooth pop-folk across the Door peninsula.

Tickets for Larsen’s concert are $17.50. Refreshments from Base Camp Coffee Shop will be available for purchase. All seats are general admission and seating is limited. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.