Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Deathfolk

On Saturday, January 27 at 7 p.m., Sturgeon Bay-based duo Deathfolk will perform in DCA’s cozy fireside lobby. Deathfolk, made up of Jess Holland and Nick Hoover, was initially brought together by the pair’s mutual love of sad songs and murder ballads. Holland and Hoover’s collaboration plumbs those “deathfolk” roots as well as striking out into the territory of thoughtful Americana music. Deathfolk’s compelling songs—featuring banjo, acoustic and electric guitar, and impossibly tight harmonies—explore themes of love, loss, and a deep appreciation of the natural world. The duo recently completed work on their debut album, financed in part by a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Tickets for Deathfolk’s concert are $17.50. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org