Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Jeanne Kuhns and George Sawyn Release New Album, “Blood Roots"

On Thursday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m., singer-songwriter Jeanne Kuhns and guitarist George Sawyn will officially release their new CD “Blood Roots” with an intimate concert in DCA’s cozy Fireside Lobby.

“Blood Roots” sees Jeanne Kuhns and George Sawyn, two of Door County’s best-loved musicians, team up to perform standards by Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Cat Stevens, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, and more—songs that Kuhns first heard playing on her father’s radio as a child.

These timeless songs will be brought to life by George Sawyn’s exquisite guitar work and Jeanne Kuhns’ soaring, expressive vocals. Kuhns, known for her work with the band Small Forest, is a fixture in Door County’s thriving music scene. Crow and Wolf Music says, “She is sonically and stylistically something of a mix of Laura Nyro, Joni Mitchell and an acoustically inclined Bonnie Raitt.”

Sawyn, a 38-year veteran of the Chicago music scene, has become well known in Door County for playing guitar of all styles across the peninsula. Over the years, Sawyn has played guitar with many of the finest musicians and bands from Chicago and beyond, playing rock, disco, country, jazz, and classical music He brings this vast musical knowledge as well as a delicate instrumental touch to bear on the standards he performs with Kuhns on “Blood Roots.”

Tickets for Kuhns and Sawyn’s concert are $17.50; advance reservations are recommended. The DCA box office is located at 3926 Highway 42, Fish Creek, and is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. More information at (920) 868-2728 or www.dcauditorium.org.