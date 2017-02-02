Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Words on Fire

Event time: 7pm

On Saturday, February 11 at 7 p.m., Door County musicians and poets will present “Words on Fire” in the DCA Fireside Lobby. Musicians will pair with poets to create a lively coffeehouse atmosphere and a powerful evening of entertainment. This will be the third annual “Words on Fire” concert, after past years’ events proved to be resounding successes.

Poets and musicians slated to participate in “Words on Fire” include Mike Orlock, John Orlock, Judy Roy, Pete Evans, Peter Sherrill, Cristy Christensen, Ralph Murre, Sharon Auberle, John Iverson, Pete Thelen, Mike King, Grace Richards, Juan Juaregui, Sylvia Cavanaugh, Cole DeGenova, and Albert DeGenova.

Price: Tickets are $17.50. All seats are general admission and seating is limited. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.