First Friday: Final World Tour

Event time: 6-9pm

Please join us at Gallery 2622 on the "First Friday," September 1 from 6-9PM for the show titled "Final World Tour." View and purchase Rande Barke's collages that he refers to as "pop surrealism" with conceptually cryptic titles while enjoying snacks and a beverage. Gallery 2622 is located at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 just south of Center Street on 76th. 414.257.2622