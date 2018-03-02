First Fridays - Songs of Gustav Jenner
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 1209 North Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Enjoy the songs of Gustav Jenner, a German composer who studied under Johannes Brahms. Featuring Saira Frank, soprano and David Richardson, piano. This concert serves as a live presentation of Richardson's doctoral thesis.
Saira Frank: http://sairafrank.com/Saira_Frank,_Soprano/Home.html
Concert begins at 5 p.m., with light refreshments to follow.
First Fridays is offered the first Friday of every month, and is free and open to the public. A freewill offering is taken to help support the series.
