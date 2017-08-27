First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Event time: 1pm and 3:30pm Sat. and Sun. 7pm Friday, Jan. 12.

With his handmade silk suits, wide array of hats and tiny gold pocket watch, Edward Tulane is the most exceptional toy in Abilene’s room. He is adored and he is happy. But when Edward is thrown overboard on a cruise ship by mean boys, he begins a remarkable journey of discovery across Depression era America. Based on Newberry-winner Kate DiCamillo’s celebrated book and brought to life through imaginative storytelling and folk music, don’t miss this breathtaking story of finding friendship, finding yourself, and eventually finding your way home. Suggested for families with young people ages 7 – 16+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org