First Stage’s award-winning Young Company presents: The Skin of Our Teeth

December 8 – 17, 2017

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

By Thornton Wilder

Produced by Special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Directed by Joshua Pohja

Suggested for families with young people ages 12+

Milwaukee, WI – First Stage Young Company, the Theater Academy’s award-winning training program for advanced high school actors, presents THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH from December 8 – 17, 2017 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center located at 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee. Tickets are $14. Tickets are available online at www.FirstStage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.

Dinosaurs, wooly mammoths, the Ice Age, world war, and your basic suburban family, this Pulitzer prize-winning play by one of America’s finest playwrights is a wildly entertaining and thought-provoking explosion of time and space. “Typical theatrical conventions will be tested as the fourth wall (the audience) is broken,” said Director Joshua Pohja. “There will be dance, song and surprises. Come and celebrate the indestructibility of the human spirit.”

The Young Company recently celebrated its seventh overall first place finish at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the nation’s largest Shakespeare competition for high school students. Young Company members Megan Watson (who plays Mrs. Antrobus in this production) won first place in the duo/trio division, while Jacob Badovski (who plays Henry Antrobus) placed second.

Performances:

Friday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at 3:30 p.m. – SOLD OUT

Saturday, December 16 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $14. Tickets may be purchased at www.FirstStage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.