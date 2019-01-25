-First Stage’s Inaugural Forge Production- LOCOMOTION

Acclaimed as “lively” and “lyrical” by The Washington Post and written by award-winning author/playwright Jacqueline Woodson, LOCOMOTION chronicles the thoughtful, creative, 11-year-old Lonnie Collins Motion, who discovers a passion for poetry as a way to express his feelings as he navigates life following his parents’ death and his placement in the foster care system. Weaving together Lonnie’s past and present, humor flows through the play’s eccentric and witty characters poignantly revealing his journey of hope from tragedy to a brighter future.

LOCOMOTION runs January 25 – February 24, 2019 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $16. Tickets are available are available online at www.firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 9 - 17+.

Performances:

· Friday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT

· Saturday, January 26 at 1:00, 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. –FREE THEATER WORKSHOP AT 2:30 p.m.

· Sunday, January 27 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Tuesday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m. –PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE

· Saturday, February 2 at 1:00, 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. –FREE THEATER WORKSHOP AT 2:30 p.m.

· Sunday, February 3 at 1:00 p.m.

· Saturday, February 9 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. –FREE THEATER WORKSHOP AT 2:30 p.m.

· Sunday, February 10 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, February 16 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. –FREE THEATER WORKSHOP AT 2:30 p.m.

· Sunday, February 17 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, February 23 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. –FREE THEATER WORKSHOP AT 2:30 p.m.

· Sunday, February 24 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

Ticket and information: Tickets are $16. Call (414) 267-2961 or online at www.firststage.org.