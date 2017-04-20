First Stage presents: Animal Farm

Event time: • Friday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. (OPENING NIGHT) • Saturday, May 13 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. • Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 p.m. • Saturday, May 20 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. • Sunday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m.

First Stage Young Company presents ANIMAL FARM

May 12 – 21, 2017

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Adapted by Ian Wooldridge from the book by George Orwell

Produced by special arrangement with

THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois

Directed by Matt Daniels

Suggested for families with Young People ages 12 – 17 and up

First Stage Young Company, the Theater Academy’s award-winning training program for advanced high school actors, concludes its season with ANIMAL FARM from May 12 – 21, 2017 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center located at 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee. Tickets are $14. Tickets are available online at www.FirstStage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.

After revolting against the reign of their negligent human master, the animals of Mr. Jones’s farm create their own ideal society in which all animals are equal and rules are set by democratic vote. It’s all working pretty well, until the allure of power leads the animals to a chilling fate. ANIMAL FARM illustrates how new tyranny replaces old and power corrupts even the noblest of causes.

