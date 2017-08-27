First Stage presents: Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat

Event time: 11am and 1pm Sat. and Sun.

Leave it to the Cat in the Hat! Everyone’s favorite feline in the red and white hat turns a rainy afternoon upside down with his madcap mischief and wacky adventures. Speaking only in rhyme, the Cat in the Hat shows Sally and her brother that “it’s fun to have fun, but you have to know how,” despite the misgivings of their well-mannered Fish. But what will Mother think of all the antics when she returns home? Find out when all of your favorite moments from this Dr. Seuss classic come to life before your eyes. Suggested for families with young people ages 3 – 7+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org