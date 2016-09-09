First Stage presents: Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook

Event time: 7pm on Fri and Sat. 1pm and 3:30pm on Sat and Sun.

A play by Allison Gregory

Adapted from the books series by Barbara Park

Meet the funniest girl in Room Nine – Junie B. Jones! A terrible thing happened to Junie B. —someone took her new black furry mittens! And plus also they kept them! When Junie B. finds a wonderful pen on the floor, she should be allowed to keep it too, because “finders keepers.” There’s also a new boy in school, and he’s the handsomest boy Junie B. has ever seen. Unfortunately, Lucille and That Grace want him for a boyfriend too, and Handsome Warren just thinks Junie B. is a nutball. Whatever is Junie B. to do? Find out how Junie B. perseveres through her kindergarten conundrums and learns that honesty is the best policy. For families with young people ages 5-9 and up.

Price: Tickets start at $15