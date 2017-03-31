Event time: April 28 - June 4

First Stage presents Junie B. Jones is Not A Crook!

April 28 – June 4, 2017

Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

A play by Allison Gregory

Adapted from the books series by Barbara Park

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. www.playscripts.com

Based on the books “Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook” and “Junie B. Jones Loves Handsome Warren” by Barbara Park

Directed by James Fletcher

Suggested for families with young people ages 5-9+

The funniest girl in room nine returns as First Stage presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK, April 28 – June 4, 2017. Performances take place at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street, downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center box office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org.

Based on two books from the wildly popular series by Barbara Park , Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook and Junie B. Jones Loves Handsome Warren , the iconic and beloved Junie B. bursts onto the stage. After her favorite pair of black furry mittens goes missing, Junie B. assumes that the wonderful pen she finds on the floor should be “finders keepers.” Her kindergarten conundrums are further complicated when the new boy in school, who is the handsomest boy she has ever seen, thinks she is a nutball. Family audiences will follow Junie B. through it all as she learns that honesty is the best policy.

Performances:

· Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT

· Saturday, April 29 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Tuesday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. – PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE

· Saturday, May 6 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m .

· Sunday, May 7 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, May 13 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m .

· Sunday, May 14 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, May 20 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, May 21 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, June 3 at 1:00, 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, June 4 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

Price: Ticket and information: Tickets start at $15. Call (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org