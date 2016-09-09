First Stage presents: MOCKINGBIRD

Event time: 3:30pm and 7pm Fri and Sat. 1pm and 3:30pm Sat and Sun.

Adapted by Julie Jensen

Based on the book Mockingbird by Kathryn Erskine

Caitlin sees the world in black and white. Colors are messy, and recess is chaotic. As an 11-year-old on the autism spectrum, Caitlin used to rely on her older brother to help make sense of a world that doesn’t fit her definitions, but now that he’s gone, she’s all on her own. With the support of her advisor, father, and a new reading buddy, Caitlin begins to understand how to embrace the “messiness” of emotions. Soaring with heart and humor, discover how the perseverance of one girl can change a community – and how black and white can always be complemented by a kaleidoscope of colors.

For families with young people ages 10 - 17 and up.

In partnership with the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin

Price: Tickets start at $15 www.FirstStage.org/Mockingbird