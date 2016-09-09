First Stage presents: ROBIN HOOD
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7pm Fri and Sat. 1pm and 3:30pm Sat and Sun.
A fresh look at the timeless tale of the legendary hero. When Robin, Little John and Friar Tuck are captured, it falls to Marian and the Merry Men-in-training to come to the rescue. Full of adventure and with laughs aplenty, this new take on a classic tale is suitable for the entire family. For families with young people ages 7-16 and up.
Price: Tickets start at $15 www.firststage.org/robinhood
