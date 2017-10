×

It's Fixture's birthday and we're throwing a party!

On Sunday, July 23rd, come out to Walker's Point for a 3 Floyds vs. Founders tap takeover — all beers just $5, plus $5 Goodland margaritas and $3 shots of Goodland.

Also enjoy our regular Sunday special: 50 cent wings, $4 bloodys, and $3 tap prosecco & mimosas.

Live music kicks off at 1pm, karaoke starts at 9pm! Get your hands on some SWAG giveaways all day. Hope to see you there!