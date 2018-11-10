Flatley: Lord of the Dance

Lord of the Dance premiered at the magnificent Coliseum in London two decades ago, and in 2014 Michael Flatley transformed the show making it even more thrilling than the original.

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games continues to thrill audiences around the globe with its intoxicating mix of dance and music that fuses the traditional with the contemporary in a classic tale that showcases the exceptional talent of the cast.

The show features cutting edge technology including a giant, radiant flat screen that spans the width of the stage, special effects lighting, dancing robots and world champion acrobats.