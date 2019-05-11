A Flock of Siegers

Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Opening Reception and Concert Saturday, May 11, 7pm to 10 pm

“A Flock of Siegers” features the work of one of Milwaukee’s largest, most well-known dynasty of artists and musicians, The Sieger Family. Organized by Linsey Sieger, owner of Third Sector Creative and her niece Anja Notanja Sieger, visual performance artist and typewriter poet, this show will feature the artwork of 21 relatives, spanning five generations.

Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Live Music/Performance, Visual Arts
