Florentine Opera Presents: Stage Beauty

From page to film to stage! American composer Carlisle Floyd’s latest opera, Prince of Players, was based on the Jeffrey Hatcher play Compleat Female Stage Beauty. But, before the play became an opera, it was made into an award-winning film: Stage Beauty, starring Claire Danes and Billy Crudup. Attend the Florentine’s film screening to see the inspiration behind the opera and participate in an audience talkback with the Florentine’s Prince of Players stage director, Michael Gieleta.

Film screening attendees will have access to special discounts for Prince of Players tickets, available only at the September 21 event.

WHERE:

The Oriental Theatre

2230 North Farwell Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

WHEN:

Friday, September 21, 2018

7 – 9:15 pm

TICKETS:

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased online at mkefilm.org/oriental-theatre or in person at the Oriental Theatre box office. Tickets include the film screening and audience talkback.