Florentine Opera Presents: Stage Beauty
Oriental Theatre 2230 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Florentine Opera Presents: Stage Beauty
From page to film to stage! American composer Carlisle Floyd’s latest opera, Prince of Players, was based on the Jeffrey Hatcher play Compleat Female Stage Beauty. But, before the play became an opera, it was made into an award-winning film: Stage Beauty, starring Claire Danes and Billy Crudup. Attend the Florentine’s film screening to see the inspiration behind the opera and participate in an audience talkback with the Florentine’s Prince of Players stage director, Michael Gieleta.
Film screening attendees will have access to special discounts for Prince of Players tickets, available only at the September 21 event.
WHERE:
The Oriental Theatre
2230 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
WHEN:
Friday, September 21, 2018
7 – 9:15 pm
TICKETS:
Tickets are $11 and can be purchased online at mkefilm.org/oriental-theatre or in person at the Oriental Theatre box office. Tickets include the film screening and audience talkback.