FM 102/1's Veg Out Health Fest
Miller High Life Theatre 500 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Join FM 102/1 and more than 50 merchants and vendors for FM 102/1’s VEG OUT HEALTH FEST on Saturday, May 11 from 11am-3pm at the Miller High Life Theater (500 W. Kilbourn Avenue) in downtown Milwaukee.
Enjoy a wide variety of vegetarian/vegan foods from dozens of area restaurants, cocktails/local craft beers, live entertainment, products, gifts and healthy living items from local, Milwaukee-area merchants.
Win cool VEG OUT prizes every hour as FM 102/1 broadcasts live from the event.
Admission is $5 — kids 12 and under are FREE.
