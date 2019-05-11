Join FM 102/1 and more than 50 merchants and vendors for FM 102/1’s VEG OUT HEALTH FEST on Saturday, May 11 from 11am-3pm at the Miller High Life Theater (500 W. Kilbourn Avenue) in downtown Milwaukee.

Enjoy a wide variety of vegetarian/vegan foods from dozens of area restaurants, cocktails/local craft beers, live entertainment, products, gifts and healthy living items from local, Milwaukee-area merchants.

Win cool VEG OUT prizes every hour as FM 102/1 broadcasts live from the event.

Admission is $5 — kids 12 and under are FREE.