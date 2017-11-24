FM 102.1 Neighborhood Watch Live: Tigernite, Ian & The Dream, and The Big Bang

Join Dugout 54 and FM 102.1 as they bring you some of the best Live, Local, Original bands for a special showcase.

The Bang Bang is a Milwaukee based blues rock group ready to blow minds and melt faces.

Ian & The Dream touches on themes of love, honesty, and living in the moment. One listen reveals the freshness this music has in… this time and place. Melodies with flairs of oldies, combined with modern sonic textures, form a sound you haven’t quite heard before. To boldly go into new territory, that is The Dream

Tigernite

Swaggering riffs, powerful vocals and explosive red-blooded performances shot Tigernite to the forefront of Milwaukee’s music scene. In the spirit of honest fun, the band draws inspiration from psychedelia, punk and rock opera, creating their own heavy brand of glam party rock!