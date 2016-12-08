Focused Drawing Studio

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

A class designed for those who are serious about their drawing. Further your skills by studying and practicing various drawing methods under the direction of a professional teaching-artist, and work alongside peers who share your interest and passion. INSTRUCTOR: Tricia Hohnl LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio

Price: $153 8 WEEKS INCLUDES SUPPLIES

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
