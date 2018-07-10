Fondy Market at Schlitz Park

Fondy Food Center started the Fondy Farmers Market at Schlitz Park in Downtown Milwaukee in 2015 as a way to create additional economic opportunity for small farmers and to bring fresh, local food to a part of town that was hungry for it.

The Schlitz Park is the Milwaukee landmark that was once home to “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous.” It now houses a landmark office community unlike any other. Every Tuesday, from 11 am – 2 pm, July through October, Schlitz Park tenants and nearby neighbors enjoy the fresh produce, flowers, herbs, honey, eggs, cheese, bakery, canned goods, home & body products, and more that Fondy vendors bring to this small market.