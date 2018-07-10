Fondy Market at Schlitz Park
Schlitz Park 1555 N. Rivercenter Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Fondy Food Center started the Fondy Farmers Market at Schlitz Park in Downtown Milwaukee in 2015 as a way to create additional economic opportunity for small farmers and to bring fresh, local food to a part of town that was hungry for it.
The Schlitz Park is the Milwaukee landmark that was once home to “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous.” It now houses a landmark office community unlike any other. Every Tuesday, from 11 am – 2 pm, July through October, Schlitz Park tenants and nearby neighbors enjoy the fresh produce, flowers, herbs, honey, eggs, cheese, bakery, canned goods, home & body products, and more that Fondy vendors bring to this small market.