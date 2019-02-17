Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal

Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church 2366 N. 80th St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church graciously co-hosts this event with Food, Faith & Farming Network. A scrumptious breakfast of apple pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, sausage, oatmeal bake, and yogurt with granola prepared by the chefs of Tosa Pres! Suggested donation for brunch $7.50 adults/$3.50 children/under 4 free.Vendors selling a variety of locally grown and produced items donate a percentage of their sales to the Harvest of Hope Fund, helping farmers in economic crisis.

Info
Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church 2366 N. 80th St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Farmers Market
6085135805
