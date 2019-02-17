Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal

Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church graciously co-hosts this event with Food, Faith & Farming Network. A scrumptious breakfast of apple pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, sausage, oatmeal bake, and yogurt with granola prepared by the chefs of Tosa Pres! Suggested donation for brunch $7.50 adults/$3.50 children/under 4 free.Vendors selling a variety of locally grown and produced items donate a percentage of their sales to the Harvest of Hope Fund, helping farmers in economic crisis.