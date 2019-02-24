Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal
Food, Faith & Farming Network and Lake Park Lutheran Church invite you to come in from the cold! It will be warm and cozy inside as you enjoy a breakfast of locally sourced pancakes, bacon, sausage, yogurt, and cider and shop from vendors selling a variety of locally grown and produced items. Free will donation accepted for brunch. We look forward to seeing you!
Info
Lake Park Lutheran Church 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Farmers Market