Food Pantry Benefit w/Chris and Lorraine Straw, Jon Pagenhopf, Downtown Loop, Francesca & PK Harmony

Tonight’s concert celebrates the music and legacy of artists who passed away in 2018. Featured performers include Chris and Lorraine Straw with Jon Pagenhopf, Downtown Loop, Francesca, and PK Harmony; proceeds benefit a local food pantry. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00 at door and two cans of food. Doors open at 7:30. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.