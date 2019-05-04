Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers

to Google Calendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00

The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Tonight’s show features songs performed by The Grateful Dead, but written by others. Will Branch, Dr. Ruth and the Naughty Freshmen, Bob Estes (with J.P. Spencer and Ives Iverson) and Paul Smith and Andy Jehly will bring an array of great tunes to life on our stage. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15 and two cans of food. Proceeds benefit a local food pantry. More information available at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

Info

The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Concerts
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers - 2019-05-04 20:00:00