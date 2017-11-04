Food Pantry Benefit: Tribute to Joni Mitchell w/Baboushka Babes, Francesca, the Spirals, & Patty Stevenson

On Saturday, November 4, 2017, Milwaukee’s The Coffee House, now in its fifty-first year, is hosting its monthly Food Pantry benefit featuring the songs of Joni Mitchell with musicians Baboushka Babes, Francesca, the Spirals, and Patty Stevenson. Each artist offers their interpretation of six of American icon Joni Mitchell’s songs. The monthly Food Pantry benefits have been organized for many years by musician Brett Kemnitz. These evenings are always fun and support a worthy cause.