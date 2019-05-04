Food Pantry Benefit: "Grateful Dead Covers" w/Will Branch, Dr. Ruth and the Naughty Freshmen, Bob Estes,J.P. Spencer, Ives Iverson, Paul Smith & Andy Jehly

Food Pantry Benefit featuring Grateful Dead Covers at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15 and two cans of food.

Tonight’s show features songs performed by The Grateful Dead, but written by others. Will Branch, Dr. Ruth and the Naughty Freshmen, Bob Estes (with J.P. Spencer and Ives Iverson) and Paul Smith and Andy Jehly will bring an array of great tunes to life on our stage. Proceeds benefit a local food pantry. More information is available at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.