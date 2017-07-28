Food Truck Sunday

South Milwaukee Downtown Market 11th & Milwaukee avenues, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Event time: 12-4pm

Up to 15 food trucks will be serving food in downtown South Milwaukee from noon to 4 p.m. on September 17 while a classic rock cover band plays favorites at the downtown market square on 11th Avenue.

Enjoy loads of food choices from exotic, ethnic cuisines to American comfort food. Live music provided by Crossing, a classic rock cover band. It’s all happening at Market Square in South Milwaukee. Eat there or order food to go. This event is presented by the Rotary Club of Mitchell Field and underwritten by Educator’s Credit Union.

Bebe’s Bistro

Cousin’s Subs

Denson’s Catering

Firewise BBQ

La Guacamaya

Marco Pollo

Olano’s Empanadas

Pineapple Café

The Rolling Cones

Streetza Pizza

Yellow Bellies

And more

Price: Free

View Map
