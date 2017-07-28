Food Truck Sunday
South Milwaukee Downtown Market 11th & Milwaukee avenues, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Event time: 12-4pm
Up to 15 food trucks will be serving food in downtown South Milwaukee from noon to 4 p.m. on September 17 while a classic rock cover band plays favorites at the downtown market square on 11th Avenue.
Enjoy loads of food choices from exotic, ethnic cuisines to American comfort food. Live music provided by Crossing, a classic rock cover band. It’s all happening at Market Square in South Milwaukee. Eat there or order food to go. This event is presented by the Rotary Club of Mitchell Field and underwritten by Educator’s Credit Union.
Bebe’s Bistro
Cousin’s Subs
Denson’s Catering
Firewise BBQ
La Guacamaya
Marco Pollo
Olano’s Empanadas
Pineapple Café
The Rolling Cones
Streetza Pizza
Yellow Bellies
And more
Price: Free