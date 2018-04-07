Food Pantry Benefit: Barb Webber, Tom Webber, PK Harmony, Ives Iverson, and John Higgins

Food Pantry Benefit at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5.00 and two cans of food at the door.

Featured artists Barb Webber, Tom Webber, PK Harmony, Ives Iverson, and John Higgins will perform “Songs of Struggle, Songs of Life” with instrument, word and voice. All food and half the money raised benefits the Central City Churches Food Pantry. More information at www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com