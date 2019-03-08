Live@608: Get the Gig

March 8, 2019

6:30–10:00 p.m.

Be a part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series and vote for your favorite local band to perform on the M.I.K.E. stage on the City Green this summer. The live music gig will feature four talented bands performing for your votes. The winner will be decided that night!

Cash bar, food available for purchase.

All ages (must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol)

$15 (free for members)