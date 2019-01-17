Formations Series for New & Improvised Music

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Formations is a monthly music series dedicated to fostering the growth of new and improvised music in Milwaukee, WI.

Set 1: Low-Gain (Logan Erickson) - solo synth set on his Serge modular synthesizer.

Set 2: Montauk Project - Jake Polancich (drums) and Ryan Meisel - (multi-instruments) with guest dancers Elisabeth O'Keefe-Roskopf & Katharina Abderholden

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
