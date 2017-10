×

Everyone has fun at a Fox & Branch show.

That has been the duo’s guiding principle for the past two decades, especially since performing for children and parents became their main focus. Dave Fox and Will Branch strive to create a communal atmosphere of fun and high spirits wherever they play. A Fox and Branch show is as much a celebration of being together as it is a musical performance.

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the nationally known duo has toured the Midwest, the East Coast and the South. They are the winners of four Parent’s Choice recommended awards.

Fox and Branch have appeared at the Winnipeg Folk Festival, Symphony Space in New York City; Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY; Club Passim in Boston,