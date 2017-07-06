Fox River Moonlight Paddle Aug. 5 (register by Aug. 3)

Event time: Saturday, August 5th 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM (register by Aug. 3)

Fox River Moonlight Paddle

Paddle under the full moon on the Fox River. We'll launch near Mukwonago and end at Tischigan Lake. Yes, it's late and yes, it's far away, but believe us this experience is worth it! All equipment and transportation provided. Dress warm and bring a snack. Weather dependent. Registration is required by Thursday, August 3rd at 10am.

Date and Time

Saturday, August 5th 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For adults | $45 (Nonmembers: $50)