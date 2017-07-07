Event time: 8pm

present

Foxygen

with special guest TBA

Wednesday, August 2

6:30pm Doors /// 8pm Show

Turner Hall Ballroom

Channeling ABBA, Billy Joel, the Dead, the Doors and so much more... FOXYGEN is shamelessly self-indulgent and absolutely sensational as a live band, as they manage to steer into the skid of the cliché, taking something old and making it their own. You must experience this band live to understand the wonder that is their musical journey. $20 bucks says that if you are a live music fan, you will be there.

