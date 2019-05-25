Cactus Club presents w/Frühling Fest w/Sneaks, K-Stamp & Friends, Paul Cherry, Nickel&Rose, DJ Nikki La Bomba & host by Patti Longlegs (12pm)

The Brewery District neighborhood is launching Frühling Fest, Saturday, May 25th, to kick-off Milwaukee’s festival season with a free spring street festival.

The festival will feature three stages of music along with special craft beer tappings by Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom and Milwaukee Brewing Company, a Beer Garden in Preservation Park by Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, visual artists sponsored by Blick Art Materials, local maker vendors, Brewery District restaurants such as Glass + Griddle, Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub: Downtown, Meat on the Street, and more.

RSVP or check out the website to stay up to date on details! https://thebrewery.org/fruhling-fest/