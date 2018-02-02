Francis Annan Affotey: "Combining Cultures"
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Gallery 2622 is proud to present the work of Francis Annan Affotey titled "Combining Cultures" on the First Friday, February 2 from 6-9pm. "I use poses to expose the paradox of everyday life. By depicting a pose as semi-abstract, my paintings highlight both the mundane and the joy in everyday African life." View and purchase his original paintings using "semi-pointillism technique" at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414-257.2622
