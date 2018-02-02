Francis Annan Affotey: "Combining Cultures"

Gallery 2622 is proud to present the work of Francis Annan Affotey titled "Combining Cultures" on the First Friday, February 2 from 6-9pm. "I use poses to expose the paradox of everyday life. By depicting a pose as semi-abstract, my paintings highlight both the mundane and the joy in everyday African life." View and purchase his original paintings using "semi-pointillism technique" at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414-257.2622

John J Korom Photography

Gallery 2622

www.korom.com

www.Gallery2622.com