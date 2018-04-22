Frank “Anakwad” Montano & Skip Jones,

"Two Friends -Two Grandfathers -Two Cultures – One Dream"

In Concert at 4pm Sunday April 22, 2018 at the Beulah Brinton House, 2590 South Superior Street, Milwaukee, WI 53207.

For information visit

http://www.organicarts.info/Main/BeulahBrintonHouseConcerts

https://www.facebook.com/events/2027090167567787/

Reservations: beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com / 414–702–6053

Free will donation of $15 requested at the door

“A Sustainable World for Our Seventh Generation”

Frank and Skip are known for warm intimate performances and include songs the audience can join in with. Their shows are family friendly and seek to inspire the best in each of us. The concert is a mixture of solos and duets with a mixture of instruments, styles and genre. Join us for an opportunity to raise our voices, hearts and hands together, sharing common ground, cherishing our differences and joining in a commitment for a stronger peace-filled world- A world we can build together for the seventh generation.