Event time: 8pm

Bill Blumenreich presents

Frank Caliendo

Saturday, January 21

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Donald Trump, John Madden, Charles Barkley & more – Frank Caliendo is EVERY man.

His high-energy act is a blend of observations, impressions, characters and anecdotal stories that start at a frenetic pace and never let up.

You may know Frank Caliendo from his segments on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown or his decade long run on FOX NFL SUNDAY as Terry Bradshaw’s nemesis, but the live comedy stage is where Frank really shows you what he’s all about.