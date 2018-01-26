Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration

to Google Calendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration

Congratulations Freddy and Judy!

Come over help us celebrate this anniversary. Freddy and Judy I am very grateful to you for the fine work you do and how you take care of everyone that comes to the show. The flowers, the gift certificates and thanks you give everyone.

You are awesome.

Happy anniversary!

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald 7th anniversary karaoke celebration - 2018-01-26 20:00:00